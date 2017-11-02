Auburn sits Wiley, Purifoy indefinitely during investigation

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Auburn will hold out sophomores Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy indefinitely in connection with a federal investigation into associate head coach Chuck Person.

The athletic department sent out a statement Thursday announcing the decision was made ”to avoid any potential eligibility issues.” Wiley and Purifoy are two of the Tigers’ top players.

Person faces federal charges for allegedly receiving $91,500 in bribes to steer Auburn players to a Pittsburgh-based financial adviser when they turn pro. He indicated that he paid $18,500 of the bribe money to the families of two unnamed recruits, according to documents.

Auburn hadn’t previously identified the players linked to the investigation, part of a widespread corruption case around college basketball. The school said it won’t have further comment because it’s an ongoing investigation, but has previously confirmed receiving a subpoena.

Auburn opens Nov. 10 against Norfolk State with an exhibition game Thursday night against Barry.

