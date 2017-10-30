Auburn Preview Capsule

Auburn Preview Capsule

Eds: With BKC–Auburn Preview

By The Associated Press=

Auburn

Last season: 18-14, lost to Missouri in first round of SEC tournament

Nickname: Tigers

Coach: Bruce Pearl

Conference: Southeastern

Who’s gone: G T.J. Dunans (8.2 ppg, 2nd in assists); G Ronnie Johnson (7.8 ppg, 3rd in assists).

Who’s back: G Mustapha Heron led team in scoring (15.2 ppg) and rebounding (6.1 rpg) last season; F Danjel Purifoy averaged 11.5 points and led team with 59 3-pointers; C Austin Wiley (8.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg); G Jared Harper (11.4 ppg, team-high 95 assists).

Who’s new: G Davion Mitchell is a four-star prospect and strong defender at the point. F Chuma Okeke, another four-star signee, averaged a double-double in points and rebounds during a four-game Italy tour.

The Skinny: The Tigers appeared poised to make a run at their first NCAA Tournament since 2003, but open with a cloud of uncertainty instead. Associate head coach Chuck Person has been arrested in a federal investigation for allegedly accepting bribes to steer Auburn pro prospects to a financial advisor after college. Part of that money allegedly went to families of two recruits, possibly leaving them ineligible. Auburn and investigators haven’t disclosed the players’ identity.

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25