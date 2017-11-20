Auburn appoints advisory committee to help find new AD

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Auburn has appointed a six-person advisory committee to begin the search for a new athletic director.

The university announced Monday that trustee and former Auburn football player Gaines Lanier will be chairman of the committee. Auburn is seeking a replacement for longtime AD Jay Jacobs, who has announced he will step down in June or earlier if the school finds a replacement.

The group will review candidates identified by Atlanta-based Parker Executive Search and make a recommendation to university President Steven Leath.

Former Auburn women’s golf coach Kim Evans serves as committee vice chairwoman.

Other committee members include professional golfer Jason Dufner, ex-Auburn football player Quentin Riggins, former gymnast Adrienne ”AJ” Lee and finance professor Beverly Marshall.