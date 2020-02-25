Aubuike, No. 1 Kansas avoid letdown, rout Oklahoma State

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Udoka Azubuike had 19 points and 16 rebounds, Ochai Agbaji added 15 points, and top-ranked Kansas avoided any chance of a letdown after its high-profile win over Baylor by blowing out Oklahoma State 83-58 on Monday night.

Devon Dotson added 11 points and Christian Braun and David McCormack had 10 apiece for the Jayhawks (25-3, 14-1), whose victory over the No. 2 Bears allowed them to retake the top spot in the AP poll earlier in the day. And the win over the Cowboys (14-14, 4-11) gave coach Bill Self’s team a half-game lead over Baylor in the race for the Big 12 title.

The Jayhawks now have won five straight against the Cowboys and 22 of the last 24 games played against them in Allen Fieldhouse. They also have won 23 in a row overall, building a strong case for the NCAA Tournament’s No. 1 overall seed.

Cameron McGriff led the Cowboys with 16 points, though most came with the game well out of reach.

NO. 6 FLORIDA STATE 82, NO. 11 LOUISVILLE 67

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Trent Forrest scored 14 of his 16 points after halftime, and Florida State rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat Louisville.

The Seminoles (24-4, 14-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) moved past the Cardinals into first place in the ACC. They lead Louisville (23-6, 14-4) and No. 7 Duke by a half-game.

Patrick Williams‘ thunderous dunk put an exclamation point to a 15-0 run that put the Seminoles ahead for good. Florida State outscored Louisville 50-27 in the second half and extended its home winning streak to 22 games.

Devin Vassell and M.J. Walker each scored 12 points for FSU, which set a school record for ACC regular-season wins with three remaining in the 20-game schedule.

Ryan McMahon scored 14 points and Jordan Nwora had 13 points and eight rebounds for Louisville.

TEXAS 67, NO. 20 WEST VIRGINIA 57

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Andrew Jones scored 22 points to lead Texas past West Virginia as the injury-depleted Longhorns continued a late-season surge.

Courtney Ramey added 21 points for Texas (17-11, 7-8 Big 12), which has won three in a row. The Mountaineers (19-9, 7-8) have lost six straight on the road in conference play.

West Virginia beat Texas by 38 points back on Jan. 20, the worst loss of coach Shaka Smart’s five years with the Longhorns. But the Mountaineers came limping into the rematch and Texas did not resemble the timid team that got pushed around in Morgantown.

Oscar Tshiebwe scored 14 points to lead West Virginia.