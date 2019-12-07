Atwood scores 22 to carry Lamar past Rice 73-60
AP
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — T.J. Atwood had 22 points as Lamar topped Rice 73-60 on Saturday, ending a three-game skid.
Atwood shot 9 for 11 from the floor and grabbed seven rebounds.
V.J. Holmes had 13 points for Lamar (5-4), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Ellis Jefferson added 11 points and three steals.
Drew Peterson had 19 points for the Owls (6-4). Ako Adams added 15 points.
Lamar takes on Southern-New Orleans at home on Wednesday. Rice plays Houston Baptist at home next Saturday.