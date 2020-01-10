Atwood, Lamar visit HBU

Lamar (8-8, 2-3) vs. Houston Baptist (1-11, 1-2)

Sharp Gymnasium, Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as T.J. Atwood and Lamar will take on Ian DuBose and Houston Baptist. The senior Atwood has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.8 over his last five games. DuBose, a junior, is averaging 24.6 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Houston Baptist’s DuBose has averaged 19.1 points and 6.3 rebounds while Jalon Gates has put up 16.9 points. For the Cardinals, Atwood has averaged 15.9 points and 6.4 rebounds while Avery Sullivan has put up 11.6 points and 9.4 rebounds.

SOUTHLAND IMPROVEMENT: The Huskies have scored 86 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 77.6 per game they recorded against non-conference competition.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: DuBose has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Houston Baptist field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Lamar is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 8-1 when scoring at least 62.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Cardinals have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Huskies. Houston Baptist has 43 assists on 92 field goals (46.7 percent) over its past three matchups while Lamar has assists on 35 of 66 field goals (53 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Lamar defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.7 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Cardinals 23rd among Division I teams. Houston Baptist has turned the ball over on 21 percent of its possessions (ranking the Huskies 273rd, nationally).