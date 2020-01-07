Atwood, Lamar host Nicholls St.

Nicholls State (9-6, 3-1) vs. Lamar (8-7, 2-2)

Montagne Center, Beaumont, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Dexter McClanahan and Nicholls State will take on T.J. Atwood and Lamar. McClanahan is averaging 11 points over the last five games. Atwood has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.2 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Nicholls State has relied heavily on its seniors. McClanahan, Warith Alatishe, Elvis Harvey Jr., Andre Jones and D’Angelo Hunter have combined to account for 72 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 72 percent of all Colonels points over the last five games.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Cardinals have scored 69 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 63.3 per game they put up against non-conference foes.DOMINANT DEXTER: McClanahan has connected on 34 percent of the 100 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 70 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Lamar is 0-6 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 8-1 when it scores at least 63.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Cardinals are 6-0 when they score at least 74 points and 2-7 when they fall shy of that total. The Colonels are 8-0 when turning the ball over 13 times or fewer and 1-6 when the team exceeds that total.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nicholls State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.8 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Colonels seventh among Division I teams. The Lamar offense has turned the ball over on 21 percent of its possessions (ranking the Cardinals 275th, nationally).