Attorney hopes NCAA clears Wolfpack’s Beverly to play soon

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) The attorney for North Carolina State’s Braxton Beverly says he believes the NCAA will clear him to play this season after an eligibility dispute over summer courses the freshman took at Ohio State.

The NCAA ruled Beverly must sit this year, then denied an appeal.

In a statement Friday night, Scott Tompsett says the NCAA has ”advised us they are carefully considering” a reconsideration request . Tompsett says he believes it ”will make the right decision this time.”

NCAA spokeswoman Stacey Osburn declined to comment Friday.

Beverly took two courses at Ohio State before a surprise late coaching change led him to leave. But that triggered the NCAA designation as an undergraduate transfer as opposed to an incoming freshman.

Tompsett says Beverly is ”humbled and grateful” by support he has received.

