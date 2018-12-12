Atkinson scores 20 points, Yale beats Albany 71-63

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Paul Atkinson had 20 points and nine rebounds and Yale defeated Albany 71-63 on Tuesday night.

Blake Reynolds added 13 points and Trey Phills scored 12 for Yale (5-3). Jordan Bruner had 12 rebounds, eight assists and seven points.

Four starters scored in double figures for Albany (3-7). Cameron Healy led with 15 points, Devonte Campbell and Adam Lulka scored 11 each and Ahmad Clark added 10 points. Clark entered the game averaging a team-high 20.2 points.

The Bulldogs, playing their second home game during a nonconference schedule that included a trip to Shanghai, improved to 2-0 at home.

Miye Oni, Yale’s leading scorer at 17.9 points per game, did not play due to an illness. Sophomore Jalen Gabbidon made his first career start in Oni’s place and scored five points in 20 minutes.