ASU, UCLA put streaks on line

Arizona State (19-8, 10-5) vs. UCLA (17-11, 10-5)

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State looks for its eighth straight conference win against UCLA. Arizona State’s last Pac-12 loss came against the Washington State Cougars 67-65 on Jan. 29. UCLA has won its last five games against conference opponents.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: UCLA’s Chris Smith has averaged 13.2 points and 5.4 rebounds while Jalen Hill has put up 8.9 points and 6.7 rebounds. For the Sun Devils, Remy Martin has averaged 19.1 points and four assists while Romello White has put up 10.1 points and 8.9 rebounds.MIGHTY MARTIN: Martin has connected on 35.5 percent of the 155 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 17 over his last three games. He’s also converted 76.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Arizona State is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 19-2 when scoring at least 65.

TWO STREAKS: Arizona State has won its last three road games, scoring 80.3 points and allowing 75.7 points during those contests. UCLA is on a five-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 69.6 points while giving up 61.

DID YOU KNOW: UCLA is ranked first among Pac-12 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.7 percent. The Bruins have averaged 11.9 offensive boards per game.