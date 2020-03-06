ASU seeks revenge on Washington St.

Washington State (15-15, 6-11) vs. Arizona State (19-11, 10-8)

Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State seeks revenge on Washington State after dropping the first matchup in Pullman. The teams last met on Jan. 29, when the Cougars shot 41.1 percent from the field and went 10 for 25 from 3-point territory en route to the 67-65 victory.

Article continues below ...

STEPPING UP: Arizona State’s Remy Martin has averaged 19.2 points and four assists while Romello White has put up 9.9 points and 8.7 rebounds. For the Cougars, CJ Elleby has averaged 18.4 points and 7.6 rebounds while Isaac Bonton has put up 13.2 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Martin has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Arizona State field goals over the last three games. Martin has accounted for 21 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Sun Devils are 0-7 when they score 65 points or fewer and 19-4 when they exceed 65 points. The Cougars are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 62 points and 15-6 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cougars have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Sun Devils. Arizona State has 32 assists on 74 field goals (43.2 percent) over its past three contests while Washington State has assists on 28 of 61 field goals (45.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona State is ranked first in the Pac-12 with an average of 72.9 possessions per game.