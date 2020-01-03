ASU faces tough test vs No. 25 Arizona

Arizona State (9-4, 0-1) vs. No. 25 Arizona (10-3, 0-0)

McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Arizona presents a tough challenge for Arizona State. Arizona State has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Arizona lost 70-67 to St. John’s on Dec. 21.

FAB FRESHMEN: Arizona’s Zeke Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Josh Green have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 50 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Alonzo Verge Jr. has directly created 52 percent of all Arizona State field goals over the last three games. Verge has 34 field goals and nine assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Arizona State is a perfect 6-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 3-4 when fewer than four Sun Devils players score in double-figures.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Sun Devils. Arizona has 53 assists on 87 field goals (60.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Arizona State has assists on 34 of 82 field goals (41.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona is ranked sixth among all Division I teams with an average of 83.7 points per game.