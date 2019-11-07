ASU and Colorado get season underway in Shanghai

Arizona State (0-0, 0-0) vs. Colorado (0-0, 0-0)

Baoshan Sports Center, Shanghai; Saturday, 10:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State and Colorado are tipping the 2019-20 season off. Arizona State went 23-11 last year and finished second in the Pac-12, while Colorado ended up 23-13 and finished fifth in the Pac-12.

LAST SEASON: These Pac-12 foes matched up on two occasions during the 2018-19 season, splitting the series one game apiece.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona State went 13-7 against in-conference foes last season. In those 20 games, the Sun Devils gave up 73.7 points per game while scoring just 76.7 per matchup. Colorado went 12-9 overall in Pac-12 play, scoring 70.6 points and giving up 67 per game in the process.