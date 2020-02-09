Asadullah lifts Lipscomb past Kennesaw State 72-66

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Ahsan Asadullah had 27 points as Lipscomb topped Kennesaw State 72-66 on Saturday.

KJ Johnson added 20 points and Parker Hazen had 10 points and seven rebounds for Lipscomb (10-14, 5-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Greg Jones added six rebounds.

Tyler Hooker had 18 points for the Owls (1-22, 0-10), who have now lost 14 games in a row — the second-longest active streak in the nation behind Chicago State’s 15 straight. Ugo Obineke added 12 points. Bryson Lockley had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Article continues below ...

The Bisons improve to 2-0 against the Owls on the season. Lipscomb defeated Kennesaw State 85-73 on Jan. 9. Lipscomb faces NJIT at home on Thursday. Kennesaw State faces Florida Gulf Coast at home on Thursday.