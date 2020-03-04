Army meets Lafayette in Patriot League quarters

No. 5 seed Lafayette (18-11, 10-8) vs. No. 4 seed Army (15-14, 10-8)

Patriot League Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Christl Arena, West Point, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette is set to meet Army in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League tournament. In the regular season, Army won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 12, when the Black Knights shot 44.3 percent from the field while limiting Lafayette to just 30.6 percent on their way to the 65-48 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: The play-making Tommy Funk has averaged 17.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists to lead the way for the Black Knights. Matt Wilson has paired with Funk and is accounting for 16.4 points and eight rebounds per game. The Leopards are led by E.J. Stephens, who is averaging 11.7 points.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Funk has been directly responsible for 63 percent of all Army field goals over the last three games. Funk has 25 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Army is 0-7 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 15-7 when it scores at least 63.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Army is a perfect 8-0 when the team makes nine or more 3-pointers. The Black Knights are 7-14 when the team hits fewer than nine threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Army is ranked second in the Patriot League with an average of 69.6 possessions per game. The uptempo Black Knights have pushed that total to 71.7 possessions per game over their last three games.