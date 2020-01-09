Army looks to end streak vs BU

Army (5-9, 0-3) vs. Boston University (8-8, 2-1)

Case Gym, Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University looks to extend Army’s conference losing streak to six games. Army’s last Patriot League win came against the Loyola (Md.) Greyhounds 79-69 on Feb. 27, 2019. Boston University is coming off an 84-67 win over Lehigh in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Boston University’s Max Mahoney has averaged 15.6 points and 7.8 rebounds while Walter Whyte has put up 12.8 points and 6.4 rebounds. For the Black Knights, Tommy Funk has averaged 14.4 points, five rebounds and 6.4 assists while Matt Wilson has put up 13.9 points and 8.3 rebounds.

PATRIOT LEAGUE IMPROVEMENT: The Terriers have scored 73.3 points per game against Patriot League opponents so far, an improvement from the 67.6 per game they put up in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Funk has made or assisted on 53 percent of all Army field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Terriers are 0-6 when they score 67 points or fewer and 8-2 when they exceed 67 points. The Black Knights are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 65 points and 5-2 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Boston University has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 82 points while giving up 69.6.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston University has committed a turnover on just 17.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Patriot League teams. The Terriers have turned the ball over only 11.8 times per game this season.