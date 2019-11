US Merchant Marine Academy vs. Army (0-1)

Christl Arena, West Point, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Army Black Knights will be taking on the Mariners of Division III US Merchant Marine Academy. Army lost 97-54 at Villanova in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Army went 4-8 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last year. The Black Knights scored 70.6 points per matchup in those 12 games.