Armstrong carries Texas Southern over Alabama St. 78-73

HOUSTON (AP) — Tyrik Armstrong scored 21 points and had four steals and Texas Southern came from behind to beat Alabama State 78-73 on Monday night.

Eden Ewing and John Walker III scored nine points apiece for the Tigers (15-14, 12-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who trailed 34-28 at halftime. Justin Hopkins and Yahuza Rasas added eight rebounds each.

Tyrese Robinson scored 15 points with eight rebounds and Jacoby Ross added 12 points for the Hornets (8-21, 7-9), who have lost four straight. AJ Farrar had 10 points.

Article continues below ...

The Tigers leveled the season series against the Hornets with the win. Alabama State defeated Texas Southern 79-55 on Feb. 3. Texas Southern plays Southern on the road on Thursday. Alabama State takes on Jackson State at home on Thursday.