Arkansas welcomes Rice in 2019-20 season opener

Rice (0-0) vs. Arkansas (0-0)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts Rice in each team’s 2019-20 season opener. Rice went 13-19 last year and finished 11th in the CUSA, while Arkansas ended up 18-16 and finished ninth in the SEC.

Article continues below ...

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas limited its 15 non-conference opponents to an average of just 69.7 points per game last year. The Razorbacks offense put up 79.3 points per matchup en route to a 10-5 record against non-SEC competition. Rice went 3-8 against non-conference schools in 2018-19.