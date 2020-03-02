Arkansas St. looks to end streak vs Ga. Southern

Arkansas State (15-15, 7-12) vs. Georgia Southern (18-12, 12-7)

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse, Statesboro, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern looks to extend Arkansas State’s conference losing streak to nine games. Arkansas State’s last Sun Belt win came against the Troy Trojans 78-62 on Jan. 25. Georgia Southern is coming off a 79-70 win over Georgia State on Friday.

TEAM LEADERS: Marquis Eaton is averaging 13.4 points to lead the charge for the Red Wolves. Caleb Fields is also a key contributor, putting up 10.8 points per game. The Eagles have been led by Ike Smith, who is averaging 14.2 points and 5.7 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Eaton has accounted for 47 percent of all Arkansas State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 27 field goals and eight assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Arkansas State is 5-0 when it limits opponents to 63 or fewer points, and 10-15 when opposing teams exceed 63 points. Georgia Southern is 6-0 when holding opponents to 61 points or fewer, and 12-12 whenever teams score more than 61 on the Eagles.

STREAK STATS: Arkansas State has lost its last four road games, scoring 73 points, while allowing 78.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State has attempted the second-most free throws in all of Division I. The Red Wolves have averaged 25.7 free throws per game, including 28.5 per game against conference opponents.