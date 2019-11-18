Arkansas plays Texas Southern

Texas Southern (0-3) vs. Arkansas (3-0)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern pays visit to Arkansas in an early season matchup. Arkansas beat Montana by 18 points at home on Saturday, while Texas Southern fell 88-69 at South Dakota on Friday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Arkansas’ Mason Jones, Isaiah Joe and Desi Sills have combined to account for 62 percent of all Razorbacks scoring this season.ACCURATE ARMSTRONG: Tyrik Armstrong has connected on 20 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Texas Southern has scored 58 points per game and allowed 78 over its three-game road losing streak. Arkansas is on a three-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 73.7 points while giving up 44.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The disruptive Arkansas defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 31.8 percent of all possessions, the fourth-best rate among Division I teams. Texas Southern has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.1 percent through three games (ranking the Tigers 299th).