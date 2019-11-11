Arkansas plays host to N. Texas

North Texas (1-1) vs. Arkansas (1-0)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas faces North Texas in an early season matchup. North Texas fell 59-56 at VCU on Friday. Arkansas is coming off a 91-43 win at home over Rice on Tuesday.

SQUAD LEADERS: .MIGHTY MASON: Mason Jones has connected on 50 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. North Texas went 9-1 against programs outside its conference, while Arkansas went 10-5 in such games.