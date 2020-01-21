Arkansas, Miss. St. meet in conference play

Arkansas (14-3, 3-2) vs. Mississippi State (11-6, 2-3)

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts Arkansas in a SEC matchup. Both teams last saw action this past Saturday. Mississippi State won over Georgia 91-59, while Arkansas fell 73-66 to Kentucky.

SENIOR STUDS: Arkansas’ Mason Jones, Jimmy Whitt Jr. and Adrio Bailey have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 48 percent of all Razorbacks points over the last five games.MIGHTY MASON: Jones has connected on 33.3 percent of the 96 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 32 over the last five games. He’s also made 88.3 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bulldogs are 7-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 4-6 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Razorbacks are 13-0 when they hold opponents to 72 points or fewer and 1-3 whenever opponents exceed 72 points.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Razorbacks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulldogs. Mississippi State has an assist on 47 of 86 field goals (54.7 percent) over its past three outings while Arkansas has assists on 40 of 73 field goals (54.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Arkansas defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.4 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Razorbacks 21st among Division I teams. Mississippi State has turned the ball over on 22 percent of its possessions (ranking the Bulldogs 316th, nationally).