Arkansas looks to end streak vs Florida

Arkansas (16-9, 4-8) vs. Florida (16-9, 8-4)

Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida looks to extend Arkansas’s conference losing streak to five games. Arkansas’ last SEC win came against the Alabama Crimson Tide 82-78 on Feb. 1. Florida is coming off an 84-66 win over Vanderbilt in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Arkansas’ Mason Jones, Jimmy Whitt Jr. and Adrio Bailey have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 64 percent of all Razorbacks points over the last five games.

SEC IMPROVEMENT: The Gators have scored 75.7 points per game against SEC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 70.1 per game they managed in non-conference play.MIGHTY MASON: Jones has connected on 32.7 percent of the 150 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 37 over the last five games. He’s also made 82.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Florida is 8-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 61 or fewer points, and 8-9 when opponents exceed 61 points. Arkansas is 14-0 when holding opponents to 72 points or fewer, and 2-9 on the year when teams score any more than 72.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas has committed a turnover on just 16.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all SEC teams. The Razorbacks have turned the ball over only 12.1 times per game this season.