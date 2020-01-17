Arizona looks to knock off No. 20 Colorado

No. 20 Colorado (14-3, 4-1) vs. Arizona (12-5, 2-2)

McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Colorado looks to give Arizona its sixth straight loss to ranked opponents. Arizona’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 25 Arizona State Sun Devils 77-70 on Feb. 15, 2018. Colorado got past Arizona State by seven on the road in its last outing.

Article continues below ...

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Arizona’s Zeke Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Josh Green have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 60 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Buffaloes have scored 70 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 71 per game they managed against non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: McKinley Wright IV has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Colorado field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 27 field goals and 40 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Colorado is a perfect 13-0 when it holds an opponent to 71 points or fewer. The Buffaloes are 1-3 when opponents score more than 71.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Wildcats have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Buffaloes. Arizona has 50 assists on 82 field goals (61 percent) across its past three contests while Colorado has assists on 43 of 85 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Arizona offense has turned the ball over on just 16.4 percent of its possessions, the 24th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 20.6 percent of all Colorado possessions have resulted in a turnover.