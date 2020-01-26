Applewhite, SC St. host BCU

Bethune-Cookman (9-11, 3-3) vs. South Carolina State (9-9, 4-2)

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center, Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will be on display as Cletrell Pope and Bethune-Cookman will face Damani Applewhite and South Carolina State. Pope is averaging 19.2 points over the last five games. Applewhite is averaging 14.2 points over the last five games.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: South Carolina State has been fueled by senior leadership while Bethune-Cookman has depended on freshmen this year.

RAMPING IT UP: The Bulldogs have scored 75.7 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 63.5 per game they recorded against non-conference opponents.ACCURATE APPLEWHITE: In 18 games this season, South Carolina State’s Applewhite has shot 51.4 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: Bethune-Cookman is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 9-5 when scoring at least 65.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wildcats. South Carolina State has 36 assists on 70 field goals (51.4 percent) over its previous three games while Bethune-Cookman has assists on 33 of 81 field goals (40.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bethune-Cookman is ranked first among MEAC teams with an average of 75.7 points per game. The Wildcats have averaged 83 points per game against conference opponents.