Applewhite lifts SC State over Morgan St. 85-81
AP
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Damni Applewhite had 21 points as South Carolina State narrowly beat Morgan State 85-81 on Saturday.
Lavar Harewood had 19 points for South Carolina State (5-20, 3-6 Mid-Eastern Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Janai Raynor-Powell added 15 points and seven assists. Ozante Fields had nine rebounds for the home team.
Stanley Davis had 20 points for the Bears (8-15, 3-7). Kyson Rawls added 19 points. Antonio Gillespie had 17 points.
The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Bears on the season. South Carolina State defeated Morgan State 72-68 on Jan. 12. South Carolina State plays Coppin State at home on Monday. Morgan State faces Savannah State on the road on Monday.
- CBK
- MEAC
- MEAC
- Morgan State Bears
- Morgan State Bears
- South Carolina State Bulldogs
- South Carolina State Bulldogs
-