App State tops UTEP 76-72 for 7th at Puerto Rico Tip-Off (Nov 19, 2017)

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) O’Showen Williams had 19 points and hit two late free throws to help Appalachian State hold off UTEP 76-72 in Sunday’s seventh-place game at the relocated Puerto Rico Tip-Off.

Ronshad Shabazz added 12 points for the Mountaineers (3-2), who lost to Iowa State and Western Michigan on the first two days of the tournament.

Tyrell Johnson hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:49 left, while Williams made two free throws with 5.9 seconds remaining after the Miners had pulled to within 73-72. Appalachian State then fouled to prevent Tulsa from attempting a tying 3.

Keith Frazier scored 25 points to lead UTEP (1-3) despite playing two days after rolling his right ankle in a loss to South Carolina. UTEP had lost to Boise State in the opening round.

The Tip-Off was moved to South Carolina due to hurricane damage in Puerto Rico.

