App State faces CCU in Sun Belt quarters

Coastal Carolina (16-16, 9-12) vs. No. 6 seed Appalachian State (17-14, 11-9)

Sun Belt Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, North Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State are prepared to match up in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 29, when the Chanticleers outshot Appalachian State from the field 51.7 percent to 40.4 percent and hit five more 3-pointers en route to a seven-point victory.

STEPPING UP: Appalachian State’s Justin Forrest has averaged 17.3 points while Isaac Johnson has put up 11 points and 7.7 rebounds. For the Chanticleers, DeVante’ Jones has averaged 17 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists while Tommy Burton has put up 11.8 points and 7.4 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jones has had his hand in 51 percent of all Coastal Carolina field goals over the last three games. Jones has 21 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Coastal Carolina is a perfect 6-0 when it turns the ball over 11 times or fewer. The Chanticleers are 10-16 when they record more than 11 turnovers. The Appalachian State defense has forced 13.2 turnovers per game in conference play and 14.8 per game over its last five.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Chanticleers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Mountaineers. Appalachian State has 28 assists on 67 field goals (41.8 percent) across its previous three games while Coastal Carolina has assists on 44 of 87 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Coastal Carolina offense has scored 78.4 points per game, the 22nd-highest figure in Division I. Appalachian State has only averaged 68.3 points per game, which ranks 231st nationally.