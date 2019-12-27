Anosike, Sacred Heart host Lafayette

Lafayette (7-3) vs. Sacred Heart (7-5)

William Pitt Center – West Gym, Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Justin Jaworski and Lafayette will take on E.J. Anosike and Sacred Heart. Jaworski has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 21.8 over his last five games. Anosike is averaging 20 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: Sacred Heart’s Anosike has averaged 16.6 points and 10.9 rebounds while Cameron Parker has put up 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists. For the Leopards, Jaworski has averaged 19.9 points while Myles Cherry has put up 10.8 points and 6.4 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Parker has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Sacred Heart field goals over the last five games. Parker has accounted for 18 field goals and 58 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Sacred Heart is 0-5 this year when it scores 72 points or fewer and 7-0 when it scores at least 73.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Leopards have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Pioneers. Sacred Heart has an assist on 43 of 87 field goals (49.4 percent) across its past three outings while Lafayette has assists on 48 of 71 field goals (67.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Sacred Heart is rated first among NEC teams with an average of 79.3 points per game. The Pioneers have averaged 84.6 points per game over their last five games.