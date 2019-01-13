Andrus with 24 leads Prairie View past Texas Southern 79-73

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Gerard Andrus scored a season-high 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Prairie View edged Texas Southern 79-73 on Saturday night.

Gary Blackston added 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Panthers (5-11, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) who notched their fourth straight win. Darius Williams added 13 points and Dennis Jones had 10 points with seven assists.

The Panthers led throughout the second half though Texas Southern threatened midway, closing to 52-51 before a dunk by Devonte Patterson, a jumper by Andrus and a Jones layup pushed it to 58-51 with 7:52 to play. Andrus’ layup with just under two minutes left gave the Panthers a 75-64 advantage.

Jeremy Combs scored a season-high 23 points with a career-best 20 rebounds for the Tigers (7-9, 2-1). John Jones added 13 points and Eden Ewing had 10 points and 11 rebounds.