Anderson scores 26 to lift Brown past NJIT 79-63

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brandon Anderson had 26 points as Brown defeated NJIT 79-63 on Saturday.

Anderson shot 9 for 11 from the line and added seven rebounds.

Tamenang Choh had 19 points for Brown (4-1). Zach Hunsaker added 13 points and six rebounds. David Mitchell had nine rebounds.

Zach Cooks had 30 points for the Highlanders (2-4). Souleymane Diakite added nine rebounds and three blocks.

Brown plays UMass Lowell on the road on Tuesday. NJIT takes on Rutgers on the road on Tuesday.