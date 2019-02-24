Anderson scores 21 to carry Brown past Dartmouth 68-65

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brandon Anderson scored a season-high 21 points that included seven free throws in the final minute to help Brown hold off Dartmouth 68-65 on Saturday.

James Foye hit a 3-pointer to pull Dartmouth to 60-59 with 1:14 remaining. Anderson scored five of Brown’s next six points at the line and the Bears led 66-59 with 16 seconds left. Foye made consecutive 3s between a pair of Anderson free throws to end it.

Brown (17-9, 5-5 Ivy League) has won three straight. Dartmouth (11-15, 2-8) has lost eight of its last nine.

Obi Okolie had 14 points for Brown. Tamenang Choh added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Desmond Cambridge had nine rebounds and three blocks.

Foye scored a career-high 25 points for the Big Green. Chris Knight added 12 points. Brendan Barry had 10 points.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Big Green on the season. Brown defeated Dartmouth 60-58 on Feb. 1. Brown plays Columbia at home on Friday. Dartmouth takes on Princeton at home on Friday.