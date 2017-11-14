Anderson’s career-high 23 leads Brown past Quinnipiac 79-72 (Nov 13, 2017)

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) Brandon Anderson scored a career-high 23 points, 10 from the foul line, and Joshua Howard added 19 points with four 3-pointers as Brown held off Quinnipiac 79-72 Monday night.

The Bears (2-0) led by 10 at the half and doubled that to a 58-39 advantage five minutes into the second half before going cold for nearly four minutes as Quinnipiac rallied. Andrew Robinson and Rick Kelly hit back-to-back 3-pointers for the Bobcats (1-1) and Kelly and Charles Daniels scored on quick layups to pull within 76-70 with 1:48 to play.

Anderson made 3 of 4 free throws to keep Quinnipiac at bay. He also had five assists. The Bears outrebounded Quinnipiac 45-33, 28-13 after halftime. Travis Fuller grabbed a career best 10 boards

Daniels led Quinnipiac, which shot 48 percent from the floor, with 18 points and four blocked shots, Cameron Young added 15 points and nine rebounds.