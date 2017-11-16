Ancrum leads Western Illinois over Eastern Illinois 56-54 (Nov 15, 2017)

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) Dalan Ancrum scored 21 points, including three 3-pointers in the final five minutes, and grabbed 11 boards to give Western Illinois a 56-54 victory over Eastern Illinois Wednesday night.

The Leathernecks (2-0) were down by seven with 4:53 to play when Ancrum sank three unanswered 3-pointers followed by a pair of free throws to put his team on top 56-52 with 55 seconds remaining.

Ancrum, who recorded his first career double-double, was 7-of-18 shooting, 4 of 4 from the line and Kobe Webster added 10 points.

Article continues below ...

Western Illinois led 30-28 at the break but fell behind early in the second half and trailed through most of the period. Brandon Gilbeck hit a jumper to close it to 50-45 with 5:38 to play before Ancrum’s one-man rally in the stretch put the Leathernecks in the lead for good.

Jajuan Starks scored 15 points with seven rebounds for Eastern Illinois (0-2), D’Angelo Jackson scored 11 and Montell Goodwin had 10.