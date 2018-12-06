Amiel 3 lifts gives Colgate a rare 64-62 win at Columbia

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Amiel knocked down a 3-pointer with under two minutes left to put Colgate in the lead and the Raiders made it stand up for a 64-62 win at Columbia Wednesday night.

The victory is the Raiders first at Columbia since the 1964-65 season and the first time they have beaten the Lions in back-to-back seasons since 1960 and 1961.

Jordan Burns hit a 3 with 8:24 left to give Colgate an 11-point lead, 59-48. Quinton Adlesh and Gabe Stefanini both hit 3s before Burns could answer with a layup, but Randy Brumant dunked and Jake Killingsworth hit a 3 to make it 61-59 with 5:03 left. Adlesh hit from deep again to put the Lions in front, 62-61 with 3:38, but Columbia could not score again, missing three 3-point attempts and a layup in the closing minutes.

Burns finished with 18 points and Amiel added another 10 for Colgate (7-3).

Adlesh hit 4 of 10 shots from 3-point range and finished with 12 points off the bench for Columbia (1-6). Brumant grabbed 11 rebounds.