American looks to sweep Navy

Navy (13-12, 7-7) vs. American (13-12, 9-5)

Bender Arena, Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy seeks revenge on American after dropping the first matchup in Annapolis. The teams last went at it on Feb. 5, when the Eagles outshot Navy 47.9 percent to 42.9 percent and hit five more 3-pointers on their way to an eight-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: American’s Sa’eed Nelson has averaged 17.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and five assists while Stacy Beckton Jr. has put up 9.7 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Midshipmen, Cam Davis has averaged 16.4 points while Greg Summers has put up 9.1 points and 6.2 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: S. Nelson has accounted for 47 percent of all American field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 40 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: American is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Eagles are 6-12 when opponents score more than 63 points.

STREAK SCORING: American has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76.7 points while giving up 64.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Navy managed to score exactly 200 points across three matchups against American last season.