Alston scores 31 points in Boise State’s 100-57 victory

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Derrick Alston made 6 of 7 shots from the arc and 11 of 12 overall to score 31 points and lead Boise State to a 100-57 victory over Alabama State on Saturday.

R.J. Williams grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds to go with 12 points for his second double-double in as many games and his fourth this season. Justinian Jessup made 5 of 10 3-point tries and scored 19 points. Alex Hobbs added 11 points and Max Rice 10 for the Broncos (6-4).

The Broncos made 15 of 29 3-point attempts for 52% and shot 59% overall.

The Hornets (2-8), playing their 10th game in a 15-game stretch away from home to start the season, shot 36% and only 18% (5 of 28) from the arc. Leon Daniels led the team with 12 points and Tobi Ewuosho had 10. Ewuosho has scored in double figures in all but two games this season.

