Alston, Rose lead Temple to 76-65 win in Charleston (Nov 16, 2017)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Shizz Alston Jr. had 23 points on five 3-pointers and Quinton Rose added 20 points as Temple opened its season with a 76-65 victory over Old Dominion at the Charleston Classic on Thursday.

The Owls (1-0), who were the last Division I team to play their first game, will face Auburn of the Southeastern Conference on Friday for a spot in Sunday’s championship game. Old Dominion (2-1) plays Indiana State in the loser’s bracket of the eight-team event.

Temple led by 19 points early in the second half before the Monarchs rallied to within 54-53 on Ahmad Caver’s tip-in basket with 9:19 to go. But Alston followed with a 3-pointer to extend Temple’s lead.

Old Dominion came within 67-65 on Brandon Stith’s bucket with 2:08 left. This time, Rose stroked a three on Temple’s next possession and the Owls went on to the victory.

Xavier Green had 15 points to lead Old Dominion in its first-ever meeting with Temple.