Alonso leads UNC Greensboro past Southeastern 85-67 (Dec 21, 2017)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) Francis Alonso scored 20 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and UNC Greensboro turned back NAIA Southeastern 85-67 on Thursday night.

Marvin Smith added 13 points, Isaiah Miller 12 and Kylia Sykes 11 for the Spartans (9-4), who shot 58 percent in the second half to steadily pull away.

Ryan Atkins had 25 points, making 10 of 10 from the foul line, for the Fire (11-3), who were held 21 points below their season average.

Southeastern was within one until a 10-0 run fueled by Sykes with a pair of 3-pointers and a layup made it 33-21 2:54 before halftime. It was 39-31 at the break.

Alonso had back-to-back buckets in an 8-0 run that started the second half and the lead stayed around 15 until seven straight points by the Spartans, made it a 20 point game with 5 1/2 minutes left.

There were 44 fouls, 48 free throws and 34 turnovers in the game.