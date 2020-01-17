Allen lifts Tennessee Tech over SIU-Edwardsville 72-69

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Darius Allen scored 15 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked three shots and Tennessee Tech came from behind to beat SIU-Edwardsville 72-69 on Thursday night, ending an eight-game skid with its first Ohio Valley Conference win of the season.

Tujautae Williams‘ go-ahead layup put Tennessee Tech up 71-69 with 52 seconds left and Jr. Clay made a free throw for the final score. The Cougars missed two 3-pointers in the final 15 seconds.

Clay scored 14 points and Amadou Sylla had 13 for the Golden Eagles (4-14, 1-4), who trailed 37-28 at halftime. Keishawn Davidson made six assists.

Zeke Moore scored 16 points and Tyresse Williford added 13 with seven assists for the Cougars (4-14, 1-4), who have lost four straight. Cameron Williams scored 12 points and had six rebounds and Shamar Wright had 11 points.

Tennessee Tech plays Eastern Illinois on the road on Saturday. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville matches up against Jacksonville State at home on Saturday.