Alcorn State goes up against Our Lady of the Lake

Our Lady of the Lake vs. Alcorn State (1-4)

David L. Whitney Gymnasium, Lorman, Mississippi; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Alcorn State Braves are set to battle the Saints of NAIA school Our Lady of the Lake. Alcorn State lost 87-64 on the road to North Carolina State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Troymain Crosby has averaged 13.4 points and five rebounds this year for Alcorn State. Deshaw Andrews is also a big contributor, with 11 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.TRIFECTAS FOR TROYMAIN: Through five games, Alcorn State’s Troymain Crosby has connected on 36.4 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 89.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Alcorn State went 0-8 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The Braves put up 55.6 points per matchup across those eight games.