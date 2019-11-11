Alcorn State goes for first win vs Paul Quinn

Paul Quinn vs. Alcorn State (0-2)

David L. Whitney Gymnasium, Lorman, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Alcorn State Braves are set to battle the Tigers of NAIA member Paul Quinn. Alcorn State lost 73-72 in overtime to Louisiana-Monroe in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Troymain Crosby has averaged 13 points and six rebounds this year for Alcorn State. Deshaw Andrews has complemented Crosby with 11.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.EFFICIENT ESCHELK: Mateo Eschelk has connected on 57.1 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Alcorn State went 0-8 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The Braves offense put up 55.6 points per contest across those eight games.