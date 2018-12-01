Alcorn State downs Rust 103-66 behind Howard, Crosby

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Maurice Howard set career highs with 26 points and eight 3-pointers, Troymain Crosby added a career-high 22 with three 3s and six assists, and Alcorn State made 15 of 37 3-pointers and ran away early from NAIA-member Rust College 103-66 on Saturday.

Reginal Johnson scored 15 points and Kobe Wilson and Jael Scott had 10 each for the Braves (2-6), who shot 54 percent and 42 percent from distance and lead the Southwest Athletic Conference with an average of eight 3s per game.

Leading scorer Deshaw Andrews, averaging 14.4 points per game, scored nine for Alcorn State, which is 11-0 against non-Division I opponents under coach Montez Robinson.

The Bearcats led 10-8 on Kortez Wade’s 3-pointer, but Wilson’s jumper tied it and sparked an 18-1 run capped by Howard’s 3 and the Braves led 52-21 at halftime. Khari Jabriel Allen’s free throws capped a 7-0 second-half run and the Braves led by 23 points, then by 34 on Crosby’s 3 with 7:08 to play.

Wade scored 19, Quentin Pough had 18 and Ke’Jerrick Taylor 11 for Rust (0-8), which shot 40 percent and turned it over 23 times.