Alcorn State battles Ecclesia

Ecclesia vs. Alcorn State (3-6)

David L. Whitney Gymnasium, Lorman, Mississippi; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Alcorn State Braves will be taking on the Royals of Ecclesia. Alcorn State lost 68-57 to Tulane in its most recent game.

.MIGHTY MCGEE: Zachary McGee has connected on 18.8 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Alcorn State went 0-8 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Braves offense put up 55.6 points per matchup in those eight games.