Albany holds off late challenge from Yale 80-72 (Nov 17, 2017)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) Joe Cremo scored 20 points, Travis Charles added 19 and Albany held off a late run to beat Yale 80-72 on Friday night.

The Great Danes (3-0) started the second half with a 10-2 run to go ahead for good and twice pushed the lead to 16, the second time at 70-54 with 5:40 left. The Bulldogs (1-3) erased most of their deficit with a 14-2 run that made it 72-68 with 2:07 left but got no closer.

Devonte Campbell and Greig Stire added 11 points each for Albany, which shot 54 percent. Stire grabbed nine boards to help the Danes finish with a 40-30 edge on the glass.

Alex Copeland had 17 points, Miye Oni scored 15 and Azar Swain added 11 for Yale. The Bulldogs scored eight straight near the end of the first half and went into the break ahead 39-36.