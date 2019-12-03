Albany faces Yale

Yale (6-3) vs. Albany (5-3)

SEFCU Arena, Albany, New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale and Albany both look to put winning streaks together . Yale won 65-52 over Vermont on Sunday. Albany is coming off a 68-64 win over American on Saturday.

LEADING THE WAY: Albany’s Cameron Healy has averaged 18 points and 4.4 rebounds while Ahmad Clark has put up 14.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists. For the Bulldogs, Paul Atkinson has averaged 17.6 points and 6.7 rebounds while Jordan Bruner has put up 10.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks.CLUTCH CAMERON: Healy has connected on 39.7 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 21 over the last three games. He’s also converted 93.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Yale has dropped its last three road games, scoring 64 points and allowing 68.7 points during those contests. Albany is on a three-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 76.3 points while giving up 57.7.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Great Danes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. Albany has an assist on 44 of 71 field goals (62 percent) over its previous three outings while Yale has assists on 42 of 77 field goals (54.5 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Yale has held opposing teams to 34.6 percent shooting from the field this year, the sixth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their last five games, the Bulldogs have held opposing shooters to 33.4 percent.