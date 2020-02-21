Alabama St. looks to extend streak vs Southern

Southern (11-15, 8-5) vs. Alabama State (8-17, 7-5)

Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State looks for its sixth straight conference win against Southern. Alabama State’s last SWAC loss came against the Alcorn State Braves 63-60 on Jan. 27. Southern blew out Mississippi Valley State by 33 on Monday.

SQUAD LEADERS: Tobi Ewuosho has averaged 13.3 points and 6.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Hornets. Leon Daniels is also a key contributor, producing 9.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Jaguars are led by Damiree Burns, who is averaging 8.8 points and five rebounds.EFFICIENT EWUOSHO: Ewuosho has connected on 43.8 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 12 over his last five games. He’s also converted 75.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Alabama State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 64 points while giving up 54.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Jaguars have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Hornets. Alabama State has an assist on 25 of 64 field goals (39.1 percent) across its previous three matchups while Southern has assists on 49 of 81 field goals (60.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern is ranked first among SWAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.9 percent. The Jaguars have averaged 11.3 offensive boards per game and 13 per game over their last three games.