Alabama St. goes up against VCU

Alabama State (0-4) vs. VCU (5-0)

Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU plays Alabama State in an early season matchup. VCU won at home over Florida Gulf Coast 78-48 on Saturday, while Alabama State came up short in a 76-41 game at Tennessee on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: VCU has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Marcus Santos-Silva, Marcus Evans, De’Riante Jenkins, Issac Vann and Nah’Shon Hyland have combined to account for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Rams points over the last five games.EFFICIENT EWUOSHO: Tobi Ewuosho has connected on 44.4 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 6 over his last three games. He’s also converted 79.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Alabama State has scored 52.8 points per game and allowed 78.5 over its four-game road losing streak. VCU is on a five-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 77.2 points while giving up 61.8.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Rams have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Hornets. VCU has 52 assists on 92 field goals (56.5 percent) across its past three games while Alabama State has assists on 16 of 48 field goals (33.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The VCU defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 30.3 percent of all possessions, which is the fourth-highest rate in the country. Alabama State has turned the ball over on 25.1 percent of its possessions (ranked 335th among Division I teams).