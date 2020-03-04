Alabama A&M seeks revenge on Grambling St.

Grambling State (16-13, 10-6) vs. Alabama A&M (7-20, 4-12)

Elmore Gymnasium, Normal, Alabama; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling State goes for the season sweep over Alabama A&M after winning the previous matchup in Grambling. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 4, when the Tigers shot 45.9 percent from the field while holding Alabama A&M’s shooters to just 34.4 percent en route to a 10-point victory.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Grambling State has depended on senior leadership this year while Alabama A&M has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Tigers, seniors Ivy Smith Jr., DeVante Jackson, Cameron Christon, Travon Bunch and Prince Moss have collectively accounted for 64 percent of the team’s scoring, including 83 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Cameron Alford, Garrett Hicks, Cameron Tucker, EJ Williams and Jalen Johnson have collectively accounted for 69 percent of Alabama A&M’s scoring this season, including 77 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Smith has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Grambling State field goals over the last five games. Smith has accounted for 20 field goals and 41 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Grambling State is 0-9 when it allows at least 75 points and 16-4 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

PERFECT WHEN: Grambling State is a perfect 6-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Tigers are 10-13 this season when they block fewer than six shots.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama A&M has committed a turnover on just 18.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all SWAC teams. The Bulldogs have turned the ball over only 12.6 times per game this season.